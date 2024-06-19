Hyderabad: Star Hospitals launches Star Trauma and Accident Response Network

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 07:31 PM

Hyderabad: Star Hospitals, Gachibowli on Wednesday launched ‘Star Trauma and Accident Response Network,” by deploying 10 Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) ambulances with the support of Hyderabad Traffic Police. The initiative is aimed to ensure that ambulance is available within 15 minutes of an emergency call.

The hospital also conducted Basic Life Support (BLS) and CPR training sessions for over 350 individuals who will be handling the medical equipment and ambulances. Some of the other features of Trauma and Accident Response Network include 24/7 specialists, affordable and accessible emergency care, well-defined SOPs for heart attack, stroke, road traffic etc.

Film producer Allu Aravind, Dr. Gopichand Mannam, MD, Dr. Ramesh Gudapati, JMD, and Dr. Rahul Katta (Group Lead, Emergency Medicine) and representatives of Hyderabad Traffic Police were present.