Cyclone Michaung Effect In Telangana | Red Alert In Mulugu And Bhadradri Kothagudem | Telangana News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Several north and south Telangana districts are on high alert as the India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rains influenced by the severe cyclonic storm Michaung in the Bay of Bengal, which has made landfall in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.