Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Coastal AP

Following the cyclone alert, Andhra Pradesh government declared holiday for all educational institutions on Monday in cyclone affected districts

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:19 AM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema

Cyclone Michaung has intensified as it moves across the southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday morning as a severe cyclonic storm.

IMD reported maximum sustained wind speeds of 90 kmph to 100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph on Sunday.