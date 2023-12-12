Night Street Formula Race in Chennai deferred

10:36 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: The historic Night Street Formula Race (Chennai Formula Street Circuit), scheduled to be held on December 9 and 10, has been postponed to next season, owing to unfavourable conditions caused by Cyclone Michaung.

Though the Government of Tamil Nadu had put in place elaborate arrangements to organize the Chennai Formula 4 Racing Circuit and Indian Racing League, Cyclone Michaung hit the city of Chennai on December 3 and 4, causing severe damage. The Government of Tamil Nadu requested RPPL to reschedule the race. With a tight schedule in December and January, the race has been shifted to next season.

