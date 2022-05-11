Cyient founder BVR Mohan Reddy receives Geospatial Hall of Fame

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:39 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Cyient’s founder and chairman Dr BVR Mohan Reddy has been inducted into the ‘Geospatial Hall of Fame’ at the Geospatial World Forum (GWF) 2022 at Taets Art & Events Park, Amsterdam.

Dr Reddy received this award for his contribution to the geospatial industry through innovation and research and development-led engineering services. The Hall of Fame honors the geospatial industry’s living legends and pioneers whose passion, vision, knowledge, leadership, and business acumen have brought the power of geospatial technologies closer to the core of human lives and endeavors.

On receiving the award he said, “I accept this award on behalf of all those at Cyient who have worked tirelessly over the last 30 years to expand geospatial services and create innovative solutions that have positively impacted businesses and communities around the world.”

“A visionary who firmly placed India on the global map of engineering, research, and development services, Dr Reddy has dedicated his life to mapping and its integration with business intelligence, engineering, utilities and infrastructure industry for over 30 years,” said Sanjay Kumar, CEO, Geospatial World.

