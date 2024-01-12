Hyderabad-based Cyient partners with Japanese eVTOL aircraft manufacturers SkyDrive

As per the MoU, both companies have agreed to work in partnership across product development, engineering, manufacturing, and digital services.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 04:52 PM

(L-R) Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, founder chairman & board member, Cyient, Karthikeyan Natarajan, executive director & chief executive officer, Cyient, and Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO, SkyDrive.

Hyderabad: City-based engineering and technology solutions company Cyient has announce here on Friday, that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with SkyDrive Inc, a leading Japanese firm which manufactures Electric Vertical Take-Off & Landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

As per the MoU, both companies have agreed to work in partnership across product development, engineering, manufacturing, and digital services.

Speaking after signing the MoU, Cyient , Founder Chairman and Board Member Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy said, ““Engineered in India has an immense potential to contribute to the future of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) globally. By partnering with Cyient, SkyDrive has the opportunity to leverage India’s engineering ecosystem, which is rich in talent, innovation, and technology. This collaboration will enable SkyDrive to cater to the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market, including India.”

“We are pleased to sign the partnership with Cyient to jointly collaborate on advanced technology development for our eVTOL. Cyient is one of India’s leading engineering and technology solution companies with a wide range of business operations around the world, including aerospace/mobility industries,” said Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO, SkyDrive.