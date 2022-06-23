D-Mart outlet in Hyderabad fined for charging Rs 3.50 on carry bag

23 June 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (CRDC) has penalised a D-Mart outlet in the city for charging the consumer for a carry bag.

Following a petition filed by V Narasimha Murthy stating that he was charged Rs 3.50 for their logo-printed carry bag after he made purchases worth Rs 479 in December 2019 at the Hyderguda branch, the commission asked the retail chain to pay Rs 10,000 compensation to the consumer and return Rs 3.50 it had collected from him.

It further gave the direction that no payment is required for the supply of a carry bag.

The time for compliance is 45 days and if the business fails to comply with court orders it would be liable to pay an interest of 18 per cent.

This is not the first time DMart has been fined for charging a consumer for a carry bag. Earlier too, the commission directed the outlet to pay Rs. 50,000 as a penalty to the consumer welfare fund, apart from compensation to the complainant, for charging extra money for a carry bag.

