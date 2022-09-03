Daily wage earner dies of Covid-19 in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:47 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Meanwhile, police advised the kin of the deceased to conduct funerals of the daily wage earner on the outskirts of the village. Meanwhile, police advised the kin of the deceased to conduct funerals of the daily wage earner on the outskirts of the village.

Mancherial: A 30-year old daily wage earner belonging to Kumram Bheem Asifabad district died of Covid-19, while undergoing treatment in Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Saturday. The district registered the first death caused by the virus in the recent past.

GGH medical superintendent Dr Harishchandra Reddy said that the deceased person was Thotapalli Ashok, an unmarried daily wage laborer from Penchikalpet mandal centre in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. He added that family members were instructed to follow protocol to dispose of the body.

He was admitted to this hospital when he showed symptoms of Covid-19 on August 27. It was learnt that he was diagnosed with tuberculosis disease in the past. It was yet to ascertain the source of the virus. Doctors suspected that he contracted it for not wearing face masks.

Meanwhile, police advised the kin of the deceased to conduct funerals of the daily wage earner on the outskirts of the village. They told them not to carry the body inside the village and to dispose of it with the help of four persons by following norms of Covid-19 pandemic.