Daily wage earner drowns in tank while fishing in Mancherial

Madhukar drowned at a deep spot when he was trying to grab a fish he caught by his fishing rod. He was a diabetic and hypertension patient as well. He ventured to fishing in the early morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 July 2024, 10:07 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A 53-year-old daily wage earner accidentally drowned in an irrigation tank while fishing at Dhampur village in Bheemaram mandal on Sunday.

Bheemaram Sub-Inspector B Ramulu said that Kummari Madhukar from Dampur met a watery grave when he was indulging in fishing in the irrigation tank.

Madhukar drowned at a deep spot when he was trying to grab a fish he caught by his fishing rod. He was a diabetic and hypertension patient as well. He ventured to fishing in the early morning.

Some farmers raised a suspicion when he did not come out of the fishing spot till afternoon. They noticed the footwear of Madhukar and alerted his family members. His body was retrieved from the tank.

Madhukar is survived by a wife, two sons and a daughter.

Ashok, younger son of Madhukar lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered.