Shepherd injured in sloth bear attack in Mancherial

Nagaraju suffered injuries to his face when the sloth bear attacked him at an irrigation project, which abuts a forest

Mancherial: A shepherd sustained injuries when a sloth bear attacked him while he was searching for one of his sheep that went missing near an irrigation project on the outskirts of Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal on Wednesday.

Nagaraju from Gudipet suffered injuries to his face when the sloth bear attacked him at the irrigation project, which abuts a forest.

However, he managed to survive when farmers rushed to the spot and created a noise to scare off the bear. Due to the noise, the wild animal left Nagaraju and returned to the forest.

Nagaraju was rushed to a hospital in Mancherial and his condition is learnt to be stable.