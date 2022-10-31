Dalai Lama offers prayers for Gujarat bridge collapse victims

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:37 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Deeply saddened by the reports of bridge collapse in Gujarat, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to offer condolences.

He said in the letter that he prayed for those who have died, and also offered condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as well as others affected by this most unfortunate accident.

When incidents like this and the disaster in South Korea took place, the Dalai Lama wrote, “it is as if a calamity has befallen all of us”.

“It is my hope that every effort will be made to prevent such tragic accidents occurring in the future,” he added