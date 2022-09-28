Dalit Bandhu brings light into lives of dalits: Devarakonda MLA

Published: Updated On - 05:35 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Nalgonda: TRS district president and Devarakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindrakumar Naik on Wednesday said the Dalit Bandhu scheme has brought light into the lives of dalits in the State.

Distributing units of Dalit Bandhu to beneficiaries at Pedda Adisherlapally, he said the State government was committed to ensure economical development of dalits, which would also bring respect to them in society. As part of this, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme for comprehensive development of dalits, who faced discrimination in the society for decades. He asked dalits to achieve financial development by utilizing the scheme.

Pointing out that the State government was also focused on developing facilities in dalit colonies in the State, Naik said the Chief Minister was striving to materialize the dreams of Dr BR Ambedkar on development of dalits. Dalit Bandhu had become a role model for welfare of dalits in the country, he said, adding that the State government had also ensured transparency in selection of beneficiaries for the scheme.

The legislator also pointed out that while students of government residential schools were performing than those in corporate educational institutions, thanks to the development of government schools being taken up, welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR kits, Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima had put the State in top position in the country in implementation of welfare schemes. The State government had also taken up several schemes for revival of caste-based professions, which strengthened the rural economy in the State, he said.