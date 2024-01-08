Dalits stage protest demanding grounding of Dalit Bandhu units in Nalgonda

Samithi convenor Palagudu Nagarjuna said that they would intensify the agitation if Telangana government failed to ground the units sanctioned to Dalits under the second phase of Dalit Bandhu

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 8 January 2024, 09:45 PM

Nalgonda: Under the aegis of the Dalit Bandhu Sadhana Samithi, members of the dalit community on Monday staged a dharna in front of the district collectorate at Nalgonda demanding grounding of proceedings extended to the beneficaries as a part of the second phase of the scheme.

Extending support to the agitating dalits, Nalgonda former MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy reminded that proceedings of Dalit Bandhu have been distributed to 1,056 dalits in Nalgonda assembly constituency as the second phase of Dalit Bandhu. The earlier BRS government sanctioned Rs 3 lakh to each beneficiary in December 2022. But, the election code became a hurdle to the grounding of the units, he added.

Also Read Huzurabad Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries urge govt to release 2nd installment amount

Alleging that the Congress government was conspiring to cancel several welfare schemes including Dalit Bandhu, he urged the State government to ground the units sanctioned to the Dalits under second phase of the scheme.

The Samithi convenor Palagudu Nagarjuna said that they would intensify the agitation if the State government failed to ground the units sanctioned to Dalits under the second phase of Dalit Bandhu.