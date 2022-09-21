TRS MP urges Centre to stop promoting communal hatred

Published Date - 07:27 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: TRS MP B Lingaiah Yadav lashed out at BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for making communally sensitive and provocative statements. He dared that rather than making sweeping remarks on implementation of the State government schemes, the latter should make efforts for implementation of State schemes like Dalit Bandhu across the country.

“It is not fit for a Parliament member to make such baseless allegations against the State government and also speak irresponsibly that could lead to communal tensions in the State. The law is equal for all and does not differ based on your faith or place of residence. As an elected representative, Bandi Sanjay must understand it,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party office here on Wednesday, Lingaiah Yadav said Telangana was a performing State and has set new benchmarks for others to emulate in terms of development and welfare. He sought the support of the union government for development of Telangana.

He accused the BJP government at the Centre for trying to destroy the federal structure of the country and was imposing new laws/ policies on the States every day. “The BJP government is only interested in looting people and selling the public properties to their crony capitalist friends,” he added.

MLA Methuku Anand said Bandi Sanjay has failed as an MP representing Telangana in the Parliament and did not made any major contribution for the State’s development. He challenged the BJP State president for an open debate on implementation of welfare and development programmes in the State. He demanded that Sanjay who has been promising free education and free health, must prove his commitment to the cause by getting them implemented in the BJP-ruled States in the country.