Dalit Bandhu: From taking hand loans to funding others grow in life

From the times when they had to take hand loans, Bashamma says many in the village now approach her for loans

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 07:00 AM, Fri - 14 April 23

Kommu Shankaraiah, Bashamma with their buffaloes at Anantharam village in Gummadidala Mandal of Sangareddy district.

Sangareddy: Kommu Bashamma and Shankaraiah still frown when they recall the days they used to approach their neighbours for loans to run their homes.

While Bashamma used to work as a farm labourer in Anantharam village of Gummadidala Mandal until a year ago, Shankaraiah worked in a local company. Their son Srinivas used to work as a driver.

A year ago, they approached officials to get financial assistance under Dalit Bandhu. With the Rs 10 lakh that they received, they bought four buffaloes and an auto-trolley for Srinivas so that he could transport vegetables from local farmers to vegetable markets in Hyderabad.

Now, Bashamma earns Rs 15,000 a month by selling milk at the local milk centre, while Srinivas earns about Rs 45,000 a month. Shankaraiah has stopped going to the company and helps Bashamma in looking after the buffaloes.

From the times when they had to take hand loans, Bashamma says many in the village now approach her for loans. They speak to her with respect and also appreciate how the family used the Dalit Bandhu‘s assistance wisely to change their fortunes.

The couple was among the 100 lucky beneficiaries who were selected under the first phase of the scheme a year ago. They have also managed to drill a borewell in a one-acre agriculture field to grow fodder for cattle.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Bashamma says they save Rs 30,000-40,000 a month. They now plan to buy more buffaloes from their savings so that they can enhance their monthly income.