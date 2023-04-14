Dalit Bandhu: Once a daily wager, now a proud owner of a path lab

Thanks to Dalit Bandhu, the 29-year-old daily wage labourer, Prabhakar now owns a diagnosis lab in Mandamarri town

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 07:45 AM, Fri - 14 April 23

BEJJALA PRABHAKAR

Mancherial: Bejjala Prabhakar, a 29-year-old from Kottur village in Nennal mandal, tried his hand at several odd jobs and ended up a daily wage earner. But now, those days of poverty are history.

Prabhakar now, thanks to Dalit Bandhu, owns a diagnosis lab in Mandamarri town.

After completing his SSC, he pursued a vocational course to become a medical laboratory technician in 2008. He worked at a private lab in Mancherial for two years, after which he drove an auto-rickshaw for some time. Eventually, he was forced to become a daily wage earner but was unable to find work every day.

It was then that he heard about Dalit Bandhu. The father of two is now busy all day with work and is able to run his family, apart from making some savings as well. Above all that, what he is happy about is the recognition from society.

From pleading with other people for work, he now gets work of his own in the lab. His relatives, who work as rural medical practitioners in the town and surrounding villages, also send him work, he says, adding that he would always be indebted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the transformation in his life.