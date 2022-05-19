Dalit Bandhu role model for the nation: Vinod Kumar

Published Date - 11:20 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod felicitating a Dalit Bandhu beneficiary in Jammikunta on Thursday,

Karimnagar: TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said that Dalit Bandhu scheme has become a role model to the entire nation and Telangana was the only State which was successfully implementing the scheme for the comprehensive growth of Dalits.

Vinod Kumar on Thursday visited the house of former Jammikunta agricultural market committee chairman and TRS leader T Sammi Reddy in Jammikunta town. On this occasion, he handed over a vehicle sanctioned under Dalit Bandhu to the beneficiary Arun Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has introduced the ambitious Dalit Bandhu scheme for economic empowerment of Dalits in the State and wanted each and every family to support the Chief Minister.

Informing that Chandrashekhar Rao was preparing plans to implement the scheme effectively in all constituencies across the State, he advised Dalits to pave way for their economic growth by settling in different fields such as establishing businesses and purchasing vehicle.

TSCAB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, SC corporation chairman Banda Srinivas, TRS district president G Ramakrishna Rao, Jammikunta municipal chairman T Rajeshwar Rao and others were also present.

