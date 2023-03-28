Telangana Govt giving best pension to physically challenged in India: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is presenting three-wheeler vehicle to a physically challenged person in Patancheru on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the physically challenged in the State were living with self-respect because the Telangana government was giving the best pension in the country. While States ruled by the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress were giving Rs 500 to Rs 600, Telangana was giving Rs 3,016 as pension to help them lead a respectable life without seeking any help from others.

Addressing the gathering after launching the distribution of 250 three-wheeler vehicles to the physically challenged at Mythri Grounds in Patancheru on Tuesday, the Minister appreciated MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy for coming up with the noble gesture. Stating that the Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had changed the face of the Patancheru area, Rao said industries used to face quite a lot of struggles due to a lack of continuous power supply before Telangana was created. However, the Telangana government was giving uninterrupted power to industries to ensure the industries function in three shifts.

Elaborating on the government’s efforts in making Patancheru pollution free, he said the government was permitting only green industries, banning polluted industries in the area. The Medical Device Park and LED Park were part of efforts to set up non-polluted industries in Patancheru area. Talking about the drinking water issues, Rao said that the Patancheru area used to face severe drinking water issues every day. However, he said that the Telangana government was giving a round-the-clock water supply to Patancheru.