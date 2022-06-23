Dalit Bandhu to strengthen economic status of Dalits: Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:26 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar interacting with beneficiary after inaugurating Dalit Bandhu unit in Jammikunta on Thursday.

Karimnagar: TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar advised dalits to strengthen their financial status by utilizing Dalit Bandhu scheme introduced for the growth of dalit communities. Vinod Kumar inaugurated medical lab, computer hardware center, tea stall, and other units sanctioned under dalit bandhu scheme in Jammikunta town on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, planning board vice-chairman said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has introduced dalit bandhu scheme for comprehensive growth of dalit communities in the state.

He advised dalit to strengthen their status by utilizing the scheme in a proper way and reach to a position to provide employment to others.

SC Corporation chairman Banda Srinivas, Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, Collector RV Karnan, Jammikunta municipal Chairman Thakkallapalli Rajeshwar Rao and others participated in the programme.