Dalit Bandhu units grounding gain momentum, beneficiaries reaping benefits

By James Edwin Published: Updated On - 09:39 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

A Dalit Bandhu beneficiary performs pooja to a harvester at Nagaligonda of Chintakani mandal in Khammam district.

Khammam: Grounding of Dalit Bandhu units has gained momentum in Chintakani mandal of Khammam district and beneficiaries have started reaping the benefits of the scheme.

It may be noted that the scheme is being implemented on saturation mode in the mandal, which the State government selected for pilot basis implementation of the scheme along Huzurabad and a few other mandals in the State in September 2021.

As many as 4,500 families in the mandal have been selected under the scheme for which the government had allocated an amount of Rs 450 crore. One special officer for each of 25 villages in the mandal has been appointed to carry out a household survey, which is complete.

An amount of Rs 1.50 lakh has been credited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts for building cattle sheds and to get land lease agreements signed to grow fodder grass for dairy units and pay advance for taking shops on lease and material procurement for centering units. For transport units amount is paid as they are delivered.

Nagaligonda sarpanch and the scheme beneficiary Chatla Suresh, who selected paddy harvester, has received his first payment of Rs 9000 for engaging the machine in harvesting the crop at the village. He is a rod-bending worker and was a tenant farmer in the past.

“Who can receive such a great fortune. It is a big bonanza for my family and I have already started earning money. I am very happy and profoundly thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for introducing Dalit Bandhu Scheme” Suresh told Telangana Today.

The special officer and other officials have explained to us the process of selection. Everything related to sanctioning of the unit went on smoothly and the officials concerned have looked after everything, he said

The local ZPTC member Parchagani Tirupathi Kishore who participated in the poojas for a few vehicles launched on Thursday informed that as many as 34 JCBs and 38 harvesters have reached the mandal. Of them 20 JCBs and 15 harvesters handed over to the beneficiaries.

Works like building cattle sheds related to dairy units have been going on. Entire process of survey, selection of beneficiaries and sanctioning of units has been carried out in a transparent manner.

“Some of the beneficiaries who have not yet received units are a bit apprehensive but the elected members and officials explain that there is no need to be anxious as every selected person will get his unit” Kishore said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .