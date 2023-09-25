Dalit woman critical after attack in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Nizamabad: A 22-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly attacked by a youngster in Jakranpally village two days ago, continues to be very critical and has been put on ventilator at the Nizamabad government hospital.

According to the police, a youngster was allegedly harassing the woman in the name of love for some time and on Saturday, he forced her to get on his bike and tried to take her to an isolated place. However, she managed to jump off the bike, but the youth chased her and beat her until she became unconscious.

Villagers who saw her lying on the road took her to the government hospital and informed her family members.

Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana on Monday visited the hospital and enquired about her condition and urged doctors to provide the best treatment available in the hospital.

The Commissioner said the accused was taken into custody. An attempt to murder case and a case under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against him, he said.

“Steps will be taken to take up the case through the fast-track court so that justice is done to the victim,” he said.

