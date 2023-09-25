Four including 10-year-old drown in lake in Medak

Four persons, including three women and a 10-year-old boy, drowned in a lake at Rangayapally village in Manoharabad of Medak district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Representational Image

Medak: Four persons, including three women and a 10-year-old boy, drowned in a lake at Rangayapally village in Manoharabad of Medak district on Monday afternoon.

The victims were Doddu Balamani (30), her son Charan (10), and their relatives Doddu Lakshmi (25) and Pirangi Lavanya (25). Balamani, Charan and Lakshmi were residents of Amberpet village in Wargal mandal. They came to Rangayapally to attend Bonalu celebrations at their relative’s home. They went to the lake along with their relative Lavanya to have a bath.

Charan is said to have ventured deep into the lake and began drowning, following which his mother Balamani attempted to rescue him. Since she did not know swimming, she also drowned in the lake. Lakshmi and Lavanya, who stepped into the water to rescue them, also drowned.

The bodies were retrieved a little later by relatives. A case has been registered.

Also Read Telangana: Lord Ganesh faces monkey trouble in Jagtial