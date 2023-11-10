Damodar Raja Narasimha planning to spend Rs 200 crore in elections: Kranthi Kiran

Kranthi Kiran alleged that Damodara Raja Narsimha was preparing to spend Rs 200 crore in his election campaign for the next 20 days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Andole: Andole MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate for Andole Chanti Kranthi Kiran accused his political rival Damodara Raja Narasimha of luring the sarpanches, MPTC members, ZPTC members and Municipal Councillors by offering a huge amounts of money ahead of the elections.

Kranthi Kiran alleged that Damodara Raja Narsimha was preparing to spend Rs 200 crore in his election campaign for the next 20 days. However, Kranthi Kiran threw a challenge to Damodara asking him to spend Rs 200 crore on Andole Constituency development, assuring him to stay out of elections.

Addressing an election meeting in Andole on Friday, the Andole MLA has said Damodara Rajanarsimha’s men were offering Rs 5 lakh to sarpanches, Rs 20 lakh to ZPTC members and Rs 25 lakh to municipal councillors seeking their support in the elections. Accusing him of working against the BC leader Neelam Madhu Mudiraj in Patancheru Constituency, Kranthi Kiran has said that Damodara Rajanarsimha pressurised the high command to get the ticket to Kata Srinivas Goud because he got some money from Srinivas.

Stating that it was the right time to teach a lesson to such leaders in the election, Kranthi Kiran called upon the Andole people to defeat Damodara Rajnarsimha with a huge majority, to keep him away from politics permanently.

Accusing the veteran Congress leader of making false allegations of land encroachments against him and his family, the BRS MLA asked him to come out with proper evidences.