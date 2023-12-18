Ready to face lie-dectector tests: Kranthi Kiran

Former Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran said the case filed against him by one Plavancha Bhumaiah was politically motivated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

File Photo

Sangareddy: Former Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran said the case filed against him by one Plavancha Bhumaiah was politically motivated.

Accusing Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha of being behind Bhumaiah, Kranthi Kiran said he was ready to take a lie-detector test on the allegations made by Bhumaiah. Promising to gift the four-acre land he owned at his native village Potulboguda to Bhumaiah if the allegations were proved correct after the lie-detector test, Kranthi Kiran demanded that the Minister too get ready to face a lie-detector test.

Also Read RIMS director booked, asst professor arrested for assaulting junior doctors

Raja Narasimha should resign from the Minister’s post if the allegations were proven wrong.

Meanwhile, Kranthi Kiran’s brother Rahul filed a case against Bhumaiah accusing him of demanding money from him. In his complaint with the Tekmal police, Rahul said Bhumaiah had demanded money from him. Alleging that Bhumaiah was working at the behest of another leader Puli Satyam, Rahul filed a case against Satyam as well.

Rahul filed the case a day after Bhumaiah filed a case against Rahul and Kranthi Kiran alleging that the brothers accepted Rs.12 lakh from him assuring the grant of Dalit Bandhu in the next phase. Kranthi Kiran also urged the police for a transparent investigation into the allegations made by Bhumaiah.