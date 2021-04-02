Dance master held for misbehaving with minor girl in Hyderabad

A case was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Surender was arrested. Police said he was involved in similar cases earlier as well.

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: A dance master was arrested on charges of misbehaving with a minor girl in Bowenpally here on Thursday.

According to the police, the arrested person, Surender (30), who was running a dance institute for the last few years, recently misbehaved with a minor girl student in the guise of teaching her. The girl informed her parents, who approached the Bowenpally police and lodged a complaint.

A case was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Surender was arrested. Police said he was involved in similar cases earlier as well.

He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.