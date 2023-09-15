Man jailed for raping minor daughter

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:11 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: A local court in Rajendranagar on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in the rape case of his minor daughter that was reported in 2021.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs.5, 000 on him. The 39-year-old convict, who works as a grave yard help, has been staying with his two minor daughters after his wife passed away eight years ago.

He forcibly raped his elder daughter multiple times and also threatened her and his younger daughter not to reveal it to anyone.

Based on a complaint, the Rajendranagar police (Now Attapur PS), booked a case and subsequently arrested him.