Police constable arrested for misbehaving with woman in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 06:31 PM

Nirmal: A police head constable was arrested on the charges of misbehaving with a woman at district headquarters hospitals, here on Thursday. Nirmal Town Inspector Purshottam Chary police said that the accused head constable Jagathram working at an outpost at the hospital was apprehended and sent to judicial remand for allegedly misbehaving with a woman in the hospital. A case was registered based on a complaint received from the victim and investigations were taken up.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Dr G Janaki Sharmila, in a statement, said that none would be spared if they brought disrepute to the police department. She stated that departmental action was initiated against the constable. She warned that stringent action would be taken against those who commit an offence. She advised police to discharge duties, enhancing the image of the department.