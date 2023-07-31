| Daredevil Known For Stunts Dies After Falling From Skyscraper

Daredevil known for stunts dies after falling from skyscraper

Remi Lucidi, a 30-year-old French daredevil known for climbing various towers around the world, has died after falling 721-ft from the top of a 68-storey Hong Kong skyscraper.

By IANS Published Date - 02:04 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Hong Kong: Remi Lucidi, a 30-year-old French daredevil known for climbing various towers around the world, has died after falling 721-ft from the top of a 68-storey Hong Kong skyscraper that he had been scaling, according to a media report.

Lucidi, known as ‘Remi Enigma’ on social media, had reached the 68th floor of the 721ft Tregunter Tower, a residential block in Hong Kong’s upscale Mid-Levels area before his fatal fall, reports the Daily Mail.

The daredevil had been seen by a maid knocking on the windows of the penthouse to get back inside the building, but fell to his death before any help could arrive.

On the evening of his death on July 27, Lucidi had arrived at the tower at 7.30 p.m. telling a security guard that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor.

Building surveillance camera footage then sees Lucidi getting out of the elevator on the 49th floor before taking the stairs to the very top on level 68.

The door to the rooftop was locked but Lucidi forced it open, said the Daily Mail report.

A day before his death, Lucidi, who went by the name Remi Enigma on Instagram, had posted a picture of high-rises in Hong Kong.