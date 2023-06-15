Telangana: Student dies after fall from building in RGUKT – Basar

A woman student was found dead after she reportedly fell from the fourth floor of a building on RGUKT -Basar. University authorities say she fell from the building accidentally while watching videos on her phone.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 08:38 AM, Thu - 15 June 23

RGUKT student Likhita who died after she fell from building

Nirmal: Close on the heels of alleged suicide by a girl student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar, another student was found dead after she reportedly fell from the fourth floor of a building on the campus on Wednesday night.

Bura Likhita (19), a Pre University Course first year student haiing from Gajwel in Siddipet district, fell from the building around 2 am. Security personnel noticed her unconscious. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Bhainsa.

She was then shifted to a hospital in Nirmal town when her condition deteriorated. Doctors declared that she was brought dead. University authorities informed her parents about the incident. They were on the way to Nirmal.

Meanwhile, Vice-chancellor Prof V Venkataramana told pressmen that Likhita accidentally fell down while she was watching videos on YouTube. She had grievous head and spinal cord injuries. But, a section of students alleged that she was chased by dogs, resulting in her fall.

On June 13, Vadla Deepika, allegedly committed suicide by hanging using her dhupatta in a bathroom after appearing for her annual examination. An internal committee of four members has already been constituted to inquire into the alleged suicide.

Students staged a dharna demanding that the institute authorities disclose the reason behind her suicide on Wednesday.