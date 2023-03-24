‘Das Ka Dhamki’ box office collections for 2 days released

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:19 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: ‘Das Ka Dhamki’, Vishwak Sen’s latest release, opened as the actor’s biggest film so far in his career. The film bagged 8.8 crores on its release day despite mixed reviews from the critics. The film recovered 50 percent of its share on day one itself. ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ continued to run with the same success on the second day too.

‘Das Ka Dhamki’ collections for two days have been officially released. The film has a little drop in its figures because of the weekday. ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ collected 11.90 crores in gross worldwide in two days. This is the career highest for Vishwak Sen and it will grow much higher by the weekend as stated by the box office experts. ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ will enter the profit zone by the weekend, as per the predictions.

Vishwak Sen has already started his success tour today after looking at the box office numbers on day one. The actor is celebrating the film’s success with the Telugu audience in Andhra Pradesh today.

‘Das Ka Dhamki’ is doing great at the US box office too. The film has so far collected 200 thousand dollars at the US box office. It is expected that the film could reach the mark of half a million dollars soon.

‘Das Ka Dhamki’ is a mass commercial entertainer, with Vishwak Sen playing a dual role in the film. The film is aided by Nivetha Pethuraj’s glamorous presence and Leon James’s worthy background score. ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ is totally Vishwak Sen’s show, where the actor himself handled direction and production. – By Kiran

A THUNDERING START at the Box Office to the Das Ka Mass Blockbuster 🔥#DasKaDhamki gets an Exceptional 11.90 CR GROSS WORLDWIDE in 2 Days 💥💥💥 ALL TIME HIGHEST for#VISHWAKSEN 😎@VishwakSenActor @Nivetha_Tweets @VanmayeCreation @VScinemas_ pic.twitter.com/ysgLMme2Ff — VanmayeCreations (@VanmayeCreation) March 24, 2023