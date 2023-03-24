Das Ka Dhamki success tour in Andhra on Friday

Vishwak Sen's latest film, Das Ka Dhamki has recovered 50 percent of the target already just in one day of its release.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:57 AM, Fri - 24 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Das Ka Dhamki is Vishwak Sen’s latest film, which was released on Ugadi and stood as the biggest career opener in the actor’s career. The film collected 8.8 crores gross on day 1 worldwide. The film’s day 1 share collections are 3.95 crores, which is half the break-even target. Das Ka Dhamki has recovered 50 percent of the target already just in one day of its release and this is a huge success for Vishwak Sen being the producer for his film. So Vishwak Sen decided to celebrate this success along with the audience across the state.

Das Ka Dhamki success tour is planned for Andhra Pradesh today. Vishwak Sen, along with his film team, will be taking part in this mass success tour of Das Ka Dhamki. The tour is named “Das Ka Mass Blockbuster Success tour”. Vishwak Sen will be touring Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, and Vizag today.

This success tour includes celebrations at the following places: Durga temple visit in Vijayawada followed by a noon show at Jaya Ram theatre. Noon show at Satyanarayana theatre in Eluru. Matinee show at Swamy Theatre in Rajahmundry. CCL match in the evening at Vizag followed by a second show at Sarat theatre.

Das Ka Dhamki is expected to enter the profit zone by this weekend, as said by the box office analysts. Since the film has made 50% of recovery on day 1 itself, it would be a cakewalk to do the rest in this week itself. Vishwak Sen once again proved with Das Ka Dhamki that his trustworthy risk paid off with his honest efforts.

Das Ka Dhamki is a mass commercial entertainer with some good plot in the second half. Vishwak Sen excelled in a dual role, particularly in the negative shade. It is so appreciable that the actor could pull off such a film technically so well as a director and producer too besides being the lead.