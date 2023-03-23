Vishwak Sen gets his career best opening with Das Ka Dhamki

Vishwak Sen's Das Ka Dhamki is a pure, sincere, and honest effort from the actor, and the audience genuinely loved it, resulting in the success of the film.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:56 AM, Thu - 23 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Vishwak Sen‘s Das Ka Dhamki was released yesterday in theaters worldwide. The film got mixed reviews from the critics and a good response from the audience. Das Ka Dhamki is a double treat from Vishwak Sen, as he played dual roles in the film. The audience loved this effort from Vishwak Sen, and the result is similar. Das Ka Dhamki marked the best career opening for Vishwak Sen.

Das Ka Dhamki is a pure mass-commercial film. The film has all the commercial elements packed in the first half, with time-to-time comedy, romance with the female lead, elevation fights, and good songs. The second half shifts to a serious tone, where Vishwak Sen excelled in the dual role. It should definitely be appreciated that the actor himself directed and produced the film in addition to playing a dual role as the lead. This is a pure, sincere, and honest effort from Vishwak Sen, and the audience genuinely loved it, resulting in the success of the film.

Das Ka Dhamki has collected more than 150 thousand US dollars just from the premieres and day one. This is the biggest opening for Vishwak Sen at the US box office in his entire career of nine films so far. It is expected by the box office analysts that the film will do much better in the next few days, with the weekend coming. Das Ka Dhamki has all the possibilities to touch the half-million dollar mark at the US box office by the weekend. Das Ka Dhamki is released in the US by Radhakrishna Entertainments.

Das Ka Dhamki is expected to register similarly good figures at the Telugu box office too. Well, the makers haven’t yet released the official figures. However, Vishwak Sen should definitely enjoy these box office figures despite the mixed talk since he has thrown everything at the film as a producer.