Ravi Teja and Nani promote their movies Ravanasura and Dasara together

Natural star Nani shared a picture clicked from the interview, and said that he approached Ravi Teja with the idea of doing cross promotions for Dasara and Ravanasura through an interview.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:18 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Ravi Teja and Nani are the two biggest inspirations for this and the next generation of youth. This is because of their inspirational journeys and immense hard work. Ravi Teja laid his own path from playing sidekicks to becoming the mass maharaja in Tollywood today. Nani struggled as an assistant director and rose to become a natural star today. What inspirational story does someone need that is better and bigger than this?

Ravi Teja and Nani are joining hands now. Yes, the statement is true, and we are going to witness it very soon. We all know that Nani and Ravi Teja are going to kick start the big releases in Tollywood for this summer. Nani’s Dasara is going to be released at the pan-Indian level in multiple languages on March 30, and Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura is going to be released in Telugu and Hindi on April 7. The two actors have now decided to promote their films together by joining hands.

Natural star Nani has approached Ravi Teja with the idea of doing cross promotions for Dasara and Ravanasura through an interview. Ravi Teja was very excited about the idea, and the actors made their way together. Ravi Teja and Nani interviewed each other ahead of the releases of Ravanasura and Dasara. Today, Nani shared a picture clicked from the interview, and it looks so adorable to see both stars in a single frame. The interview will be telecasted soon.

Dasara is written and directed by Srikanth Odela. SLV Cinemas produced the film. Keerthy Suresh is the lead actress. Srikanth Odela composed the music.

Ravanasura is directed by Sudheer Varma. Abhishek Pictures produced the film. Sushanth played the antagonist. Bheems Ceciroleo composed the music.