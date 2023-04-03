‘Dasara’ earns over Rs 87 crore worldwide in four days

Mumbai: “Dasara”, fronted by Nani, raised over Rs 87 crore in gross box office collection worldwide in its opening weekend, the makers said Monday.

Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the period action drama opened to a mixed response upon its debut on March 30. The pan-India film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Production house SLV Cinemas shared the box office collection of the movie in a press note.

“‘Dasara’ has been making waves at the box office with its outstanding success, crossing the milestone of Rs 87 crores gross worldwide. ‘Dasara’ becomes the only Pan India film to score the second highest weekend collection worldwide after ‘Pathaan‘,” according to a note issued by the makers.

The producers said they have slashed the film’s ticket prices down to Rs 112 for shows from Monday to Thursday in the Hindi-speaking belt.

“The movie has garnered immense praise for its gripping storyline, stunning visuals, and powerful performances. Overwhelmed by the love and admiration received from audiences, the cost of ticket for the Hindi version will be Rs 112 from Monday to Thursday,” the note said.

“Dasara” is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Peddapalli district of Telangana. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in pivotal roles.