Dasara festival: SCR to run special trains between Kacheguda, Kakinada Town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during Dasara festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Kacheguda and Kakinada Town.

The special trains include Kacheguda- Kakinada Town (07653) to run on October 19 and 26 and Kakinada Town – Kacheguda (07654) to run on October 20 and 27.

These special trains will stop enroute at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both directions.

The special trains will consist of 1AC, AC Two tier, AC Three tier, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches, SCR said.

