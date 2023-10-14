SCR achieves record 14.8 pc unreserved ticket sales through its UTS mobile app

According to officials, the share of unreserved tickets booked through mobile app has been steadily increasing with theinitiatives of the zone

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved a record of 14.8 per cent unreserved ticket sales through its UTS mobile application during the current financial year i.e., 2023-24 upto September in the unreserved booking segment.

To ensure convenient purchasing of unreserved tickets, the SCR had introduced the ‘UTS’ mobile application. According to officials, the share of unreserved tickets booked through mobile app has been steadily increasing with theinitiatives of the zone. The UTS app is a big leap in the modern ticketing system and a boon to the huge segment of passengers on Indian Railway who travel on unreserved tickets.

The app enables the passengers to purchase tickets within 20 km radius for non-suburban stations (journey commencing stations) and 10 km for sub-urban stations. It provides multi-language support and enables passengers to purchase unreserved journey tickets, platform and season tickets through their mobile as per their convenience without the hassle of waiting in queues at booking counters.

In line with the digital India initiative, the app also enables paperless (cash less) transactions and passengers can make the payment through different digital modes such as R- Wallet, UPI or through internet banking. People with a smart phone of android, IOS and windows versions of operating system can download the app free of cost.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the app has transformed the ticket booking system by making it faster and more convenient for passengers.

Also Read South Central Railway earns Rs 200 crore from ticket checking