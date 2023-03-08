Dasara third single Chamkeela Angeelesi released

Dasara third song is titled Chamkeela Angeelesi. It is a proper Telangana song with complete wedding vibes.

06:36 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: Nani’s Dasara is getting released this month on the 30th. Dasara is going to be a proper mass-commercial entertainer with strong content, as said by Nani. As the release date is getting closer, the makers of Dasara started releasing the promotional material from the film.

So far, the makers of Dasara have released a teaser and two songs from the film. The teaser for Dasara was received well in all the languages in which it has been released. Even the two songs from Dasara became instant chartbusters and now a the third single from Dasara was released.

Dasara third song is titled Chamkeela Angeelesi. It is a proper Telangana song with complete wedding vibes. Music director Santhosh Narayanan caught the mass pulse of the film’s set up perfectly with this song. Knowing from the lyrics and visuals of the song, it was set in the backdrop of a Muslim wedding. The lyrics also indicate the banter between a wife and husband, lauding each other and describing their relationship. Kasarla Shyam penned the lyrics for the song. Ram Miryala and Dhee have lent their vocals for the song.

Chamkeela Angeelesi also has some mass dance moves from both the leads, Nani and Keerthy Suresh. The song also looks grand, and the production values are great.

Dasara is produced by SLV Cinemas. Srikanth Odela is the director of the film. Dasara is going to have a pan-Indian release on March 30 in theatres in multiple languages.