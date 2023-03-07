Nani attends ‘Dunk Fest 2023’ to promote Dasara film

Nani took part in the Dunk Fest 2023 in Mumbai today. He is promoting Dasara there for the Hindi audience

Hyderabad: Nani’s upcoming film is Dasara. This is the first pan-Indian film in the natural star’s career. And so Nani is very busy promoting his film at the national level.

Dasara is going to be released on March 30, and Nani has already started his promotions for the film. Recently, Nani attended the CM KCR Cricket Trophy in Siricilla, Telangana, to promote Dasara. Later, he joined the Milan cultural festival at SRM University in Chennai. Now, Nani moves to Mumbai for the promotions of Dasara.

Nani actively participated in this festival, which is celebrated on the eve of Holi 2023.

Nani got a huge welcome from the Mumbai youth and also a lot of applause for his performance in Dasara, going by the film’s teaser. Nani even added his dance moves at the Dunk Fest event to the Dasara songs in the Hindi version, along with the audience.

Dasara is written and directed by Srikanth Odela. SLV Cinemas produced the film. Keerthy Suresh is the female lead in Dasara. So far, two songs have been released from the film. The third single is going to be released tomorrow, on the occasion of Holi.