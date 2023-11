Dausa Rape Case: NCPCR Issues Notice To Rajasthan Government | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

In response to the arrest of a police officer for allegedly raping a minor girl in Dausa, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairman, Priyank Kanoongo, announced the issuance of a notice to the Rajasthan government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

