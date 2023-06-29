David Warner continues to battle with bruised hand in 2nd Ashes Test

David Warner revealed that he battled through the pain of a bruised hand at Lord's in the second match of the Ashes 2023 series.

By ANI Published Date - 01:09 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

London: Australia Opener David Warner revealed that he battled through the pain of a bruised hand at Lord’s in the second match of the Ashes 2023 series and he will have the injury reassessed after the match.

Warner has taken multiple blows on his hands in the past few weeks, which includes one from Mohammed Shami in the World Test Championship 2023 final and recently in the nets he received another blow on his hand from batting coach Michael Di Venuto. “It’s copped a battering the last two games, and in the nets, so it’s little bit sore at the moment, bit of a bruise but I’ll just see how we go after the game and I think we’ll examine it then. At the moment it’s quite tender,” Warner said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. After bruising his hand, Warner’s contention to play in the second match became a doubt. But he ruled out this speculation after the end of the first day.

“[I was] never in doubt, [but] it was quite sore. Initially it was more in the palm, I’ve got a hotspot where my thumb is and every time the ball hits the bat it just jars. Then today I got hit back in the knuckle which I think Mohammed Shami hit me [on] in that World Test Championship. I’ve had my hand in an ice bucket all afternoon, so we’ll play it by ear and assess it after the game,” Warner added.

Even with a bruised hand, Warner turned back the clock, he still went on to score a half-century. After ruling out his injury to be not serious Warner is likely to play the rest of the Ashes and eventually get his farewell match at the Sydney ground against Pakistan which he decided to do at the beginning of this month. “If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then,” Warner said, according to cricket.com.au. Warner’s impressive performance played a crucial role in taking Australia’s score to 339/5 at the end of Day 1.