Davos: Uber announces expansion in Hyderabad with Uber shuttle, Uber green

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 07:47 PM

Hyderabad: Mobility major Uber has announced its expansion plans in Hyderabad under which it is likely to generate employment opportunities for nearly 1000 skilled engineers.

In addition to these expansion plans, Uber is also set to introduce two innovative services in Hyderabad. As part of Uber Green Launch, the company will offer users exclusive access to zero-emission electric vehicle rides. Under Uber Shuttle Launch, the company aims to provide premium, efficient rides on high-capacity vehicles.

Announced after a meeting between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Uber leadership team during the World Economic Forum summit at Davos on Thursday, the collaborative move is anticipated to attract top-tier talent and businesses to Hyderabad, establishing the city as a hub for innovation and technological advancements in the mobility industry.

Systra Group

Among other announcements at Davos, the Systra Group announced setting up of a 1000-member Advanced Centre for Digital Design and Construction Project Management at Hyderabad. To this effect, the State government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the group after Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu met with Pierre Verzat, CEO of Systra Group.

According to an official statement, the State government intends to make best use of the advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence in IT sector. Systra will establish Systra Digital Centre (SDC) in Hyderabad for addressing wider digitalization plans, with a focus to develop digital tools for design production optimization and efficient project management services.

Pierre Verzat, CEO of Systra Group said, “Telangana is one of the best destinations for tech talent across the world. We are happy to be developing this advanced engineering centre in Hyderabad.”

Qcentrio

Qcentrio, a prominent IT development and services provider, is set to expand its operations in Telangana. As part of its strategic expansion, Qcentrio aims to create around 1000 job opportunities, contributing significantly to the economic development of the region.

The company said it was eager to establish a substantial presence in Hyderabad, capitalizing on the city’s vibrant business ecosystem. This was announced by the company after a meeting with Sridhar Babu.

Emphasizing Hyderabad’s strategic importance, the company’s leader Yalamarthi confirmed the initiation of operations in the city, marking the commencement of Qcentrio’s expansion plans in the region. The company is committed to substantial investments in Hyderabad, envisioning a future where its entire operations seamlessly transition to the vibrant city, according to a statement.