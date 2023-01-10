Day-long bullock cart race organised in Asifabad in view of Sankranti festival

Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Audience takes photographs of a participant during a day-long bullock cart race held at Chintalamanepalli mandal in view of Sankranthi festival on Tuesday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A day-long bullock cart race was organized at Balaji Anukoda village in Chintalamanepalli mandal in view of Sankranti festival on Tuesday. Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa was the chief guest of the event.

The race was conducted on a 1.5 kilometre long road between Anukoda and Keslapur villages for the first time in the recent history of this region.

About 21 farmers belonging to several parts of Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency took part in the race. While Boyire Tulasi Ram from Ainam village in Dahegaon mandal was the winner of the first prize, the second prize was bagged by Akshay of Ityala village in Dahegaon mandal. A gold ring weighing 5 grams was given to the winner of the first prize and second prize winner was presented with a 2.5 gram-gold ring.

Speaking on the occasion, Konappa appreciated the organisers for hosting the traditional way of entering rural folks in the village.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi, vice-chairman K Krishna Rao, Chintalamanepalli mandal parishad president Dubbula Nanaiah were few among many who graced the event.

Since it was the maiden bullock cart race organized in this region, a large number of residents of Anukoda and neighboring villages flocked to the venue. A few persons sustained minor injuries when bullocks ran amok after being frightened to see the gathering. However, the event enthralled the rural folks.