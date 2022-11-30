APSRTC announces festival discount for commuters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced discounted fares for commuters the Sankranti festival.

APSRTC is making arrangements for extra buses to address the festival rush to offer a 10 per cent discount on the to and fro journey (for any AC or non-AC bus) if the ticket is booked in advance.

Also, the 50 percent extra charge is not levied on these special buses which were well received by the passengers.