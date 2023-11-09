Dayakar Rao conducts extensive campaign in Palakurthy constituency

Errabelli Dayakar Rao also pointed to the numerous accolades and recognitions received from the central government as evidence of this progress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

File Photo

Jangaaon: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who is contesting as the MLA candidate for Palakurthy, has said that Telangana had witnessed unprecedented progress under the rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He also pointed to the numerous accolades and recognitions received from the central government as evidence of this progress.

He cautioned the electorate not to be swayed by the hollow promises of the Congress and BJP during the election campaign and urged them to recognize the tangible development in the Palakuthy constituency. As part of his ongoing campaign, he visited Devaruppula Mandal centre on Thursday. Interacting with the locals, he appealed to them to support the BRS party once again and ensure his victory by a significant margin.

Rao is set to file his nomination papers (second set) on Friday.

Also Read Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurates renovated school at Nelapogulapally in Jangaon

Congress and BJP candidates file nominations:

Meanwhile, Congress candidate for the Palakurthy constituency Mamidala Yashashwini and BJP Lega Rammohan Reddy has filed her nomination papers on Thursday.

Later, she along with TPCC president Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders addressed public meeting in Palakurthy.

In Station Ghanpur, BRS candidate Kadiyam Srihari filed two sets of nominations, while Gunde Vijaya Rama Rao and Congress candidate Singapuram Indira have filed their nomination papers on Thursday.