Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurates renovated school at Nelapogulapally in Jangaon

Errabelli Dayakar Rao reminded that the State government had allotted Rs 7,000 crore for Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme aimed at developing schools

Updated On - 07:47 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Jangaon: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the State government under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to develop infrastructure in government schools. He reminded that the government had allotted Rs 7,000 crore for Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme aimed at developing schools in the State.

Rao inaugurated the renovated Ratnamala Kesari mandal parishad upper primary school (UPS) at Nelapogulapally village of Lingala Ghanpur mandal in the district on Wednesday. The school was renovated under Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme with Rs 23.44 lakh. He appreciated the Kesari Laxminarayana family for spending the money on the development of the UPS.

The Minister promised Rs 2 crore for the development of the village, and also laid the foundation for construction of internal CC roads at the village.

District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah said 176 schools were selected for renovation under Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme in the first phase.

MLA T Rajaiah was also present.