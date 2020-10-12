Daycare centre for cancer patients at NIMS Hyderabad

A highly advanced 50-bed centre with chemotherapy facility for walk-in patients will be available at the institute

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is all set to introduce an exclusive daycare centre and outpatient facility for cancer patients in the next few weeks. A highly advanced 50-bed day cancer care centre with chemotherapy facility for walk-in patients will be available for poor cancer patients from across the State.

This is for the first time that the quasi State-run NIMS hospital is providing a daycare facility for cancer patients. A plush and comfortable environment is being developed from scratch in the cellar and first floor of the hospital’s medical oncology wing, so that daycare facilities like chemotherapy can be administered to the cancer patients.

“Patients will have access to extremely comfortable environment in a well-designed facility for taking medication under expert observation. They will be observed for a few hours and if their health permits, can be discharged also. Such a facility will set a new standard in cancer care in government hospitals in Telangana,” Director, NIMS, Dr K Manohar said.

While the cellar will have a daycare facility, the first floor will have high-end outpatient facility along with seminar rooms and other much needed facilities for the faculty at the Medical Oncology wing of the hospital.

About two years ago, noted Hyderabad-based infrastructure company, Medha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), single-handedly redeveloped the entire Medical Oncology wing of NIMS by contributing Rs 10 crore.

The oncology wing was literally re-designed over an area of 18,000 square feet with four wards including five ICUs. The sophisticated oncology wing now has nearly 50 beds, which also includes five ICU beds along with four wards with a break-up of 12 beds for male, 10 for women, 11 beds for paediatric and 12 for leukaemia patients.

“Since MEIL had already contributed so much to develop the upper floors of the oncology wing, we urged them to take up the cellar and first floor. They immediately accepted to take up the works. We are extremely grateful to MEIL for the gesture,” Dr Manohar said.

Future plans at NIMS

Transplantation Towers (Kidney & Liver): Transplant towers are being planned given the huge increase in incidence of kidney, liver ailments and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). The towers are being planned in line with exclusive transplant towers at Madras Medical College, Chennai.

New OP block: The existing outpatient blocks are planned to handle 1,000 patients per day but now the hospital receives 2,400 patients per day. Moreover, the outpatient wings are scattered everywhere on the campus. It is now proposed to establish all OPs and diagnostics at one place in a new and well-planned set up to cater the patient requirements on the same day.

New Nursing College & Hostel: The existing nursing college and hostel buildings have become old and student intake has increased. A new nursing college and hostel with increased capacity will come up.

New PG hostel: Since 2015, the PG seats have increased but there is no sufficient hostel accommodation within the NIMS campus. In-house PGs will be a boost to patient care. A new PG hostel with increased capacity to advance the cause of residency system will come up.

Renovation of Orthopaedic Operation Theatre complex: NIMS started as an orthopaedics hospital and the age old OT complex has become outdated. In view of the increased number of orthopaedic cases and ever growing sub-specialties, it has become necessary to construct or renovate existing OT complex with four modular theatres with attached post-operative care.

NIMS hospital has witnessed massive infra development over the last few years, says Director Dr K Manohar

In the last five years, the Nizam’s Institute of Medial Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad has witnessed a lot of development in infrastructure, procurement of high-end medical equipment and strengthening the position of the faculty to conduct super-speciality courses. The common thread that combines these developments is the State government’s decision to back developmental activities at NIMS and its Director Dr K Manohar.

Dr Manohar took charge as Director on August 28, 2015 and before that he was Superintendent of MGM Government Hospital in Warangal. The soft-spoken physician, who did his MBBS from OGH and PG from Gandhi Hospital, has been instrumental in taking up a slew of developmental activities aimed at improving patients care services. Interacting with Telangana Today, Dr Manohar explains the measures taken to improve health care services at NIMS in the last few years:

Infrastructure development:

Due to the unstinted support from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender and before him Dr Laxma Reddy, in the last few years, NIMS has witnessed massive infrastructure developmental activities. We were able to iron out several infrastructure difficulties across various wings in the hospital.

On Speciality block:

We brought various medical departments to the new NIMS Speciality block (new block) that has eight operation theatres including two modular theatres meant for transplant surgeries and added 511 beds. This increased our bed strength from 1,000 to 1,500 in the last few years.

On transplants:

The speciality block also provided us a great opportunity to further strengthen transplant surgeries, which NIMS has been carrying out for the past three decades. The commissioning of two modular operation theatres boosted kidney and liver transplantations. Before Covid-19 hit us, on an average we were conducting 110 to 120 kidney transplants in a year compared to previous 60-70 transplants per year

On faculty development:

NIMS has been lucky in recruiting talented faculty. A few years ago, the faculty strength was close to 110 senior doctors, which has increased to nearly 200 now. We have also managed to recruit 46 technicians through ‘on the job’ training basis and also close to 200 nurse internees. Based on the requirement and need from time to time recruitments were made in the cadres of Assistant Professor and Professor between 2016 and 2019. Nearly 70 such senior faculty positions were filled in the past few years. We also ensure faculty members are promoted in the cadres of Assistant, Associate and Additional Professors.

