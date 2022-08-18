DD Yadagiri to telecast Telugu version of ‘Swaraj – Bharat ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: As the country is celebrating the 75th year of Independence, various initiatives were undertaken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to commemorate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

One such effort has been the production of a mega serial by Doordarshan called ‘Swaraj – Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha’ which highlights the journey of the country towards obtaining Swaraj.

The DD Kendra Hyderabad will telecast the regional version in Telugu from August 20 in its channel DD Yadagiri.

Speaking to press persons on Thursday, Deputy Director General, Doordarshan Kendra, Hyderabad N.V Ramana and Deputy Director Surekha said the serial seeks to recollect with gratitude the sacrifices our forefathers made.

The regional version of 75-episode serial will be telecast at 8 pm every Saturday from Aug 20 and it will be repeated on Sunday from 9.30 pm to 10.30 pm, and on Wednesday and Friday between 11 am and 12 am.

“The serial will highlight the contribution of the freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the freedom struggle,” he added.

Apart from Telugu, the serial is also being dubbed in eight regional languages – Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese and in English as well. It will also be broadcast on All India Radio from August 20 at 11 am every Saturday.

‘Swaraj- Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha’, is a 75-episode mega show illustrating the glorious history of India’s freedom struggle from the 15th century onwards when Vasco-Da-Gama landed in India.

Popular film actor Manoj Joshi plays a stellar role as the narrator (sutradhar) of the seria