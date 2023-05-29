De-addiction centres set up in 33 districts of Telangana

The special de-addiction centres have been established in Government General Hospitals located in 33 districts across Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:42 AM, Tue - 30 May 23

The special de-addiction centres have been established in Government General Hospitals located in 33 districts across Telangana

Hyderabad: The State health department on Monday announced the launch of de-addiction centres in all 33 districts in Telangana. The special de-addiction centres, which are already operational and are providing free mental health care facilities to individuals, have been established in Government General Hospitals located in 33 districts across Telangana, Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana, Dr K Ramesh Reddy said.

The de-addiction centres are attached to the Department of Psychiatry in government general hospitals and are providing an array of services to patients including in-patient treatment services in dedicated beds that have been set aside for such patients.

A majority of individuals who are getting treatment are those who are struggling with alcohol abuse, substance addiction like tobacco and even drugs like cannabis. The de-addiction centres are attached to general hospitals to ensure patients are able to avail of allied healthcare facilities from other medical departments. The persons who are admitted to the de-addiction centres have access to treatment, yoga, counselling sessions and in-patient care.

Initially, the State government had launched de-addiction facilities in six teaching hospitals including the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, Gandhi Hospital, Kakatiya Medical College Warangal, RIMS Adilabad and Government General Hospital in Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar. In the last few months, the State health department has managed to add de-addiction centres in all the Government General Hospitals in 33 districts of Telangana.

Also Read Government hospitals first choice for poor in Telangana