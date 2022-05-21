Death of driver: YSRCP MLC’s arrest demanded

Kakinada: The family members of Subramanyam, driver of Member of Legislative Council Ananta Udaya Bhaskar belonging to YSR Congress Party, has demanded the arrest of the MLC, holding him responsible for the death of the driver.

The MLC, who had reportedly gone out with the driver in the wee hours of Friday, had brought the body of the latter in his car and handed it over to the family members here.

However, the family members of Subramanyam have alleged that the latter’s death was not natural and it was a murder. They said on Saturday that they would not give consent for the post mortem of the body at the government general hospital here, until the ruling party MLC is arrested.

Meanwhile, a Telugu Desam Party team on a fact-finding mission tried to enter the mortuary at the hospital, only to be stopped by the police. The TDP leaders jostled with the police which resulted in a minor injury to the TDP functionary who was provided treatment at the hospital.

Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy, talking to reporters at Tirupati on the day said that a case was registered and investigation had begun. A thorough investigation would be taken up once the medical reports were submitted, he stated.

