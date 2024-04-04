| Death Of Monkeys In Water Tank Show Cause Notices Served To Civic Chief Irrigation Ee

Hyderabad A show-cause notice was served by the District Collector D Harichandana on Thursday to Nandikonda Municipal Commissioner and the Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department over supply of drinking water in Nagarjuna Hill Colony from the water tank where in monkeys were found dead.

Taking a serious note of the episode, she appointed Additional Collector T Purnachander to investigate into the issue.

The additional collector, who visited Nandikonda, conducted a preliminary inquiry and submitted his report to the Collector immediately.

He stated that only nine houses, wherein altogether 49 people were residing, received drinking water supply from the contaminated source wherein monkeys got trapped and died.

He reported that drinking water supply in the colony was supported by three large tanks. The death of monkeys in the water tank was noticed at 2 pm on the April 3.

The main intra-pipeline connecting the water tank with the Mission Bhagiratha network, was removed immediately. No health issues were report so far in the colony.

The District Medical and Health Officer also visited the township.